[Guide] Stream audio to the Raspberry Pi over Bluetooth [solved]

Sun Sep 22, 2019 5:53 pm

HelloI was happy to find this guide because my first attempt when discovering the Pi4 was to install pulseaudio (as I used to do on my desktop). Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be a good idea because many things don't work and the worst is that all sounds are set to mono instead stereo, which is unacceptable. However, I installed A2DP Sink with pulseaudio and it worked easily (but without stereo). So my Phone and my Pi4 can do the job.So I tried your solution with ALSA on a fresh installed SD card. All is clear and easy to do, and seems to go well, except that there's no soundAt the same time, I can play audio with VLC for example, so the sound works on the Pi4. My Phone sees the Pi4, connects to it and displays "bluetooth audio" confirmation, with the corresponding ajusted audio level. The Pi4 sees my phone and register it as connected. All seems to be ok, but there's no sound.I can see that :$ systemctl list-units | grep ALSAaplay.service loaded active running BlueALSA aplay servicebluealsa.service loaded active running BluezALSA proxyPlease, does someone have an idea of the problem ?Best regards.Pulsar33