Raspberry Pi 400: the $70 desktop PC
Raspberry Pi has always been a PC company. Inspired by the home computers of the 1980s, our mission is to put affordable, high-performance, programmable computers into the hands of people all over the world. And inspired by these classic PCs, here is Raspberry Pi 400: a complete personal computer, built into a compact keyboard.
Raspberry Pi 4, which we launched in June last year, is roughly forty times as powerful as the original Raspberry Pi, and offers an experience that is indistinguishable from a legacy PC for the majority of users. Particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a rapid increase in the use of Raspberry Pi 4 for home working and studying.
But user friendliness is about more than performance: it can also be about form factor. In particular, having fewer objects on your desk makes for a simpler set-up experience. Classic home computers – BBC Micros, ZX Spectrums, Commodore Amigas, and the rest – integrated the motherboard directly into the keyboard. No separate system unit and case; no keyboard cable. Just a computer, a power supply, a monitor cable, and (sometimes) a mouse.
Raspberry Pi 400
We’ve never been shy about borrowing a good idea. Which brings us to Raspberry Pi 400: it’s a faster, cooler 4GB Raspberry Pi 4, integrated into a compact keyboard. Priced at just $70 for the computer on its own, or $100 for a ready-to-go kit, if you’re looking for an affordable PC for day-to-day use this is the Raspberry Pi for you.
The Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit is the “Christmas morning” product, with the best possible out-of-box experience: a complete PC which plugs into your TV or monitor. The kit comprises:
- A Raspberry Pi 400 computer
- Our official USB mouse
- Our official USB-C power supply
- An SD card with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed
- A micro HDMI to HDMI cable
- The official Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide
At launch, we are supporting English (UK and US), French, Italian, German, and Spanish keyboard layouts, with (for the first time) translated versions of the Beginner’s Guide. In the near future, we plan to support the same set of languages as our official keyboard.
Saving money by bringing your own peripherals has always been part of the Raspberry Pi ethos. If you already have the other bits of the kit, you can buy a Raspberry Pi 400 computer on its own for just $70.
To accompany Raspberry Pi 400, we’ve released a fourth edition of our popular Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide, packed with updated material to help you get the most out of your new PC.
You can buy a copy of the Beginner’s Guide today from the Raspberry Pi Press store, or download a free PDF.
Where to buy Raspberry Pi 400
UK, US, and French Raspberry Pi 400 kits and computers are available to buy right now. Italian, German, and Spanish units are on their way to Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers, who should have them in stock in the next week.
We expect that Approved Resellers in India, Australia, and New Zealand will have kits and computers in stock by the end of the year. We’re rapidly rolling out compliance certification for other territories too, so that Raspberry Pi 400 will be available around the world in the first few months of 2021.
Of course, if you’re anywhere near Cambridge, you can head over to the Raspberry Pi Store to pick up your Raspberry Pi 400 today.
What does everyone else think?
We let a handful of people take an early look at Raspberry Pi 400 so they could try it out and pull together their thoughts to share with you. Here’s what some of them made of it.
Simon Martin, who has spent the last couple of years bringing Raspberry Pi 400 to life, will be here tomorrow to share some of the interesting technical challenges that he encountered along the way. In the meantime, start thinking about what you’ll do with your Raspberry Pi PC.
Daniël van den Akker / RaspberryStore
Congratulations with this new product!! Exciting!!
Vas
Congratulations on big launch! Great product, perfect timing:)
Misel
I kind of want one but only to take it apart. I wonder if they’re using a Compute Module or an entire custom PCB.
Jeff Geerling
It’s a new board entirely, and also includes a newer revision of the BCM2711 SoC; check out some pictures and a full teardown on my blog post here: https://www.jeffgeerling.com/blog/2020/raspberry-pi-400-teardown-and-review
It’s a neat little board, and I can tell a lot of thought, testing, and revision went into getting the Pi to live well inside a small plastic keyboard!
Misel
Cool, thank you.
I kinda wished they had used the Compute Model. I love up-gradable hardware. But I guess, the form factor wouldn’t allow it.
bensimmo
I believe the C0 stepping game with the 8GB Pi.
I’m sure there is a technical post about it somewhere.
Mik
Is there enough space in the case to squeeze in an SSD?
James Carroll
If it included an option to connect an SSD internally it would be a must buy item. As is, for the price it’s an amazing value.
Anders
I used to love my Amiga and this hits just all those buttons. Are there any plans to release other keyboard layouts (swedish for example?)
Kristian
This! Norwegian layout for me. I guess it will come in later releases, as I saw they have released nordic layouts (and others) for the official keyboard.
Dave
https://cpc.farnell.com/search?st=raspberry%20pi%20400 seems like yes
Andreas
Not initially but later as they wrote, there is a link to the official Raspberry Pi keyboard in this news article and there is such Swedish keyboard so a SE/SWE keyboard for Sweden will come later.
Anders
Thanks! I must have skimmed over that part. :)
Jonas
Fantastic! I would’ve been happy with a generic Nordic layout but pleasantly surprised by this. Wow! I NEED one as a RetroPie system and use it like a ZX Spectrum, C64 or Amiga!
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
A generic Nordic layout felt disrespectful (kind of like selling a US layout in the UK), so Simon put in the work on doing separate Danish, Sweden and Norwegian SKUs of the keyboard. We’ll replicate this with Raspberry Pi 400 in due course.
Tony
As you, I was missing the SE layout as it would have been perfect for a christmas gift but I took a longshot and ordered the DE version instead. Qwertz instead of Qwerty and hopefully the keys are rather easy to switch, if not then its just about two keys misplaced.
Manoj
Hi Tony,
May I know where you ordered it from? I don’t seem to find a site that delivers to Sweden right now.
Thanks,
Manoj
John C.
Oh, now this is fantastic. I only keep keyboards around for my Raspberry Pis. Excited to get my hands on one!
Sam C
Hopefully – it will also be available in other colours? Like Black/Slate.
Johannes
I woud love to see this!
Anders
This is truly a 1982 style personal computer form factor. I absolutely love this.
Surely the laptop must be next on the list?
Anders
The old ZX used to have an aluminium plate heatsink under its keyboard too, you could feel the warmth in that corner. Though that was to cool the power regulator rather than the Z80 40 pin DIL CPU.
Roy Sigurd Karlsbakk
I would surely like a laptop version of this :D
Dan H
Perfect. A desktop PC at an affordable price.
Well done RaspberryPi !!
Steve
hmmm, interesting…
Any plans for one with a “real” keyboard, like the BBC Micro, and not the horrendous chiclet thing which has taken over the world?
abrugsch
I intend to build this into my own mechanical keyboard as the gut of this looks like a great basis for a project
Joakim Uppsäll-Sjögren
Hi, this is great sounds like a great piece of kit. Please make it easy as can be to connect to a Miracast receiver without the need to first setting up a monitor. I thank you in advance.
Best Regards
Joakim
Marco
Great little PC, really reminds me of my old Amiga and ZX. :)
Stephen P
Awful accessibility design in one key area. Why on Earth did they not move the USB 2.0 so it was next to the GIPO, therefore ensuring right-hand users could attach the official mouse there and not have to deal with the the extremely short cable crossing over the HDMI and power leads? A truly short-sighted mistake!
Richard Collins
Don’t be so hyperbolic. Nothing wrong with the placement of the ports.
Anders
Pihut are doing a wireless 3 button mouse for £7. But it would be very easy and cheap to add a usb extend cable to the short official mouse.
Jeff Geerling
I’m a righty (well, at least for mouse use), and I didn’t have any problem with the length of the included cable and port placement.
If you want the mouse to be very far from the keyboard this could be an issue, but I had full range of motion without the cord being in the way in all my testing.
If I were to use it as my daily desktop, I’d likely get a wireless mouse or trackpad anyways.
Lenard
Wow, awesome product. I really like it. Now you can fulfill your Shadowrun Decker fantasy: carrying a keyboard that is actually your entire computer :)
Will you be making a black version?
And how long to wait for the remaining language versions, especially interestedin the Swedish one … (will they come this year, or only next year / later)?
Thanks!
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Swedish won’t quite make it this year, but should appear early next year. No plans for a black/grey SKU (and remember it’s a full set of language SKUs, so quite an inventory challenge) at the moment, but I expect once we start to push this seriously into corporate settings we’ll see a lot of demand for one.
Helgi
What RAM options will there be?
Anders
This one having the name “400” implies 4GB, so maybe there will be an 800, which is an Atariesque numbering scheme.
Raspberry Pi Staff Helen Lynn
Raspberry Pi 400 has 4GB of RAM, which should be ample for the majority of users; if you need more, Raspberry Pi 4 with up to 8GB might be the one for you.
Mike Lebuchet
I was just wondering if there will be a Raspberry Pi 800 with 8GB?
Chris
Ah, you’re assuming the “4” in “400” refers to RAM, whereas I guessed it was because it’s a Pi 4.
Maybe they should have called it the Pi 404, then the 408 could be a future 8GB version? Also 404 is an excellent geek number, being the HTTP error code for “not found”.
Mike Lebuchet
404 would is a brilliant idea! I love it!
Maybe they could name them 440, 480, etc., as that would be referring to the legendary Acorn Archimedes models.
Jim Williams
Calling it the Pi 404 would have been a terrible idea! Can you imagine the “Error 404 Not Found” jokes whenever it was out of stock?
Peter Ryan
(I am joking; it obviously wouldn’t work… but) surely the additional 4GB memory should be added via a wobbly RAM pack on the expansion port on the back?! And secured with raspberry coloured blu-tack. :D
There’s probably a market for empty plastic boxes hanging off the expansion port, *just* to keep this tradition alive!!
Cide Hamete
Great!!!
I need an Spanish keyboard right now!!!
Hahahaha.
Have you got any aprox date when it will be?
Raspberry Pi Staff Helen Lynn
You can pre-order RIGHT NOW from RaspiPC and Tiendatec, both Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers – they’ll be able to ship next week.
Richard Collins
Ok, as a fan boy, I need to buy one. :D ;) ha ha
Very nice, I wonder how well it would work in the class room setting? Looks like it could be a perfect fit.
a little surprised did not use the compute board. Was that because of cost? I’m expecting a long list of people asking for an 8 gig version without really knowing why they would want an 8 gig version. Great work. :)
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Above a certain scale, chip-on-board wins over having a separate module. And Raspberry Pi 400, with a 200ku initial production run, is above that scale.
Andreas
Please consider selling a breakout adapter for that keyboard port for the Raspberry Pi 400 board meant for mods without your keyboard I’m sure many will be interesting in using that board alone to modify it into the chassis of old combo-computers with integrated keyboards, like the BBC Micro, ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64 and Amiga 500 or Amiga 1200, repurposing the original keyboards in those.
Richard Collins
I was thinking the same. Mod it to fit a mini razer keyboard. :)
Raspberry Pi Staff Simon Martin
Many of our distributors are selling it as an accessory. There are breakout types for plugging into a bread board and there are extender types for plugging a “hat” in.
Paul Hothersall
love it, memotech or ZX spectrum fashbacks!
From a few use cases though, this is better as a device even when ignoring the keyboard, as all the IO is on one side. I can think of several project its worth it just for that
Diomidis Spinellis
Indeed! Here is a comparison between the ZX Spectrum the the Raspberry Pi 400: https://www.spinellis.gr/blog/20201102/
lynmock
Great. I was waiting for something like this.
Please release 8GB RAM & Japanese keyboard model as soon as possible.
nafanz
Yes, I also want the 8 GB version
Richard Collins
If you need 8GB then I would expect you’ll also be using a more robust ‘professional’ keyboard. 4GB is plenty for the target audience. This is not for you if you ‘need’ 8GB.
Mikael Bonnier
You don’t need a more robust keyboard to use 8 GB RAM! I have an 8 GB RAM Raspberry Pi 4 and use it with the official Raspberry Pi Keyboard (UK/GB model).
Elijah
How did you use the 8gb? Did you use the kit and just buy the 8gb separate? The 8gb would def be ideal and prob doesnt cost much more.
Victor
I’m also curious what is the relationship between keyboard layout and ram requirements…
Richard Collins
Ha ha did not see that response coming. My thoughts is that if someone ‘really’ needs 8 gig of ram then they will be using it a lot. As good as that little keyboard is, I would not want to use it 8 hours a day 5 days a week. Just like to make it clear, this product is excellent and I don’t think it needs to be changed at all. I was just questioning the people who seem to think they need 8GB.
nafanz
Wow, this is really cool!
In my opinion, this is what has been asked for a long time, to build it into the keyboard.
Please make a version for Russia.
Dan H
Perfect! An affordable desktop PC.
Well done RaspberryPi
ktof67
Nice! Amiga is back ;-)… Maybe a suggestion : You can propose more colors as optional kits (ex. Amiga, ZX80, C64, CPC464…). Sure it will sell!
Raspberry Pi Staff Simon Martin
That would be cute. I did joke about putting a rainbow strip across a corner like a ZX spectrum. Maybe someone could design some decals.
christophe
Nice! Amiga is back ;-)… Maybe a suggestion : You can propose more colors as optional kits (ex. Amiga, ZX80, C64, CPC464…). Sure it will sell!
Dave C
Fantastic stuff. A strong contender for my Christmas list. If there was an 8GB version now I would already be adding to my shopping basket.
Johannes
I would love to see a 8GB Version!
This Is one of my favorite List for Christmas!
Andrew
No audio socket ? Bearing in mind most monitors don’t have built in speakers this is a major omission.
Anders
Bluetooth to the rescue.
Andrew
When the Raspberry Pi project was launched it was made clear that one of the design goals was to minimise the cost to the user. I think Eben talked about his experiance in saving up money to buy a second hand BBC micro resulting in the Raspberry Pi being a machine that could be bought for pocket money. So we had a machine priced for the “cost of a course text book” that could be powered by a spare micro USB phone charger, used cheap microsd cards for storage and had composite video out that could drive an old crt TV along with analog audio output. All chioces that made the Pi more affordable and accessible to more people. Now we have decision that means a new Pi user has to spend more, either on a TV, monitor with speakers or blutooth audio.
Anders
No,a new Pi user can still buy a Pi4 and use the 3.5mm jack socket on there. This is an alternative form factor to the cheaper Pi, not a replacement.
Plus you have USB too.
Paul
I’d love to know what proportion of kids have ‘an old crt tv’ and an audio system with 3.5mm input! By comparison, how many kids have a modern TV in their bedroom? Similarly, at a recent youth event I asked how many people had external bluetooth speakers for their phones and it was 80%.
Ed
“Most monitors don’t have speakers” might be confirmation bias from your own selection. I have two and they do have speakers.
W. H. Heydt
Since I’ve picked up most of my monitors used, and they generally don’t have HDMI, *most* of them don’t have speakers, though two or three of them do.
If you’re buying new monitors with HDMI inputs, then speakers are probably expected, but when you’re using Pi (especially when using bunches of Pis) keeping the price of the monitor down is a major factor…so speakers aren’t something I look for.
Nicolás Alvarez
Most HDMI monitors have an audio-out connector. The Pi can send audio over HDMI, and the monitor outputs that via the 3.5mm jack.
Jase
For about $25-$30 US, you can get an HDMI to audio out splitter,… You’d just need a second HDMI cable, and audio cables (optical, digital, or RCA).
Paul Nielson
That is a game changer for the Raspberry Pi absolutely brilliant. Can it take M.2 SSD?
bensimmo
in a caddy, externally via USB3, like the Pi4.
Chris
It’s a shame there isn’t a single USB port accessible internally (hmm, maybe via a trapdoor a la Amiga) where an external drive could be added!
Jens Rabe
Reichelt here in Germany already has them in stock, I immediately ordered one to make a multi-system 8- and 16-bit home computer out of it. C64, Atari 8bit, Spectrum, BBC Micro, Atari ST and Amiga all in one system.
Chris
I’d love to do this, however I haven’t seen a decent way of doing it (simple menu on startup which launches the machine of choice).
RetroPie gets raved about but when I tried to use it it was mostly fine for consoles but awful for home computers.
Roy Sigurd Karlsbakk
Amazing thing. Can’t wait till I get my hands dirty on this one :)
Arjun Dhama
Man!, I remember seeing some guy build a keyboard with an embedded Pi Zero a long time ago on Instructables.com
this makes it even more child friendly and sort of a computer even more friendly if you want to use it in one of those poverty stricken countries to provide better education to the kids.
Andy Gale
Fantastic! Of all the vintage computers, I think this most resembles the Acorn Electron!
Raspberry Pi Staff Gordon Hollingworth
Agree, but a little nicer!
Jeff Geerling
And a little faster ;)
Galib Khan
It will be fun if we can run it wirelessly through any software and hardware integration (like screen sharing) as well as have option to add rechargeable AA batteries with charging circuitry. Again if we can run Android TV OS on it dedicatedly then it will add more value and attract amateurs. Again overclocking and dedicated cooling system may help. I think in the next launch these are important than remaining accessories. But, it satisfies for now and really want it in Bangladesh.
Michael
I would suggest it has USB-C output with Video and Power Supplier to USB Touch Monitor
Blinks
I wonder if it have visible power and activity leds ?
Raspberry Pi Staff Simon Martin
It has a green power LED that can be configured to be an activity LED if this is your preference.
Compiler
Good work!!! When the Pi was created with the idea of bring a “cheap computer” to each school and kid, it was a success but limited to 512MB/1GB, but this is really “the new ZX Spectrum/BBC Micro”.
Now, Please consider:
– Selling the case (keyboard) without the motherboard, so that the FPGA scene can fit ZX-Unos, Mists, Misticas, SIDIs, N-go’s and other boards inside it!!!
– Offering a 8GB version.
– Offering non UK/US keyboards: i.e. Spanish layout with the key next to left shift. Otherwise people won’t be comfortable using it.
Raspberry Pi Staff Simon Martin
The Spanish version is available on pre-order.
Nick
If you navigate yourself to one of the distributors (e.g. pimoroni) you will see you can already get a Spanish layout, as well as some others.
Patrick
Awesome Product, it would be cool if there was an 8GB Version :) You could name the 4GB Version NotFound (404) and the 8GB Version TimeOut (408) ;)
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Don’t think I wasn’t tempted by Raspberry Pi 404.
andrum99
Many congratulations! Another great product 😁
Gordon77
Looks a great product. Well Done !
Chris Evans
Brilliant! Any internal connections with IIC for putting an RTC module in? I’m sure an RTC module would have to be specially designed!
Ed
This looks great, and the kit is a good deal! But you still won’t sell any full kits in The Netherlands, I’m afraid. In NL we need an EU adapter, so the UK and US kits don’t qualify. But nobody uses DE or FR keyboards, it’s almost all US (international version with € key) and a few NL keyboards (on Mac mainly). So, if the market for NL keyboards is too small to justify a separate layout for you guys, then the solution would be to sell a US keyboard kit with an EU power adapter … Hopefully that could be feasible?
And to simplify that choice, please add a € sign to the US keyboard! In red, on the 5 key as AltGr-5, like how it’s done usually on US international keyboards.
Peter Green
I understand that this has already been brought up by resellers before release and there is an “EU” variant of the kit coming with a US keyboard and an EU power supply. Indeed CPC already list an EU variant of the kit on their site https://cpc.farnell.com/raspberry-pi/rpi400-kit-eu/raspberry-pi-400-kit-eu/dp/SC15854?st=raspberry%20pi%20400 .
Ed
Ah that’s great, thanks for the info. Now for that € key… ;-)
Noxmiles
I see a Kensington Lock – is it connected to the mainboard or just the plastic shell? Can you open the keyboard with attached Kensington Lock and grab the mainboard?
Ed
Just the case, see e.g. https://www.jeffgeerling.com/sites/default/files/images/3-pi400-in-shell.jpeg via https://www.jeffgeerling.com/blog/2020/raspberry-pi-400-teardown-and-review
Dennis Williamson
It also appears to not be reinforced.
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Yes – the only goal with the lock in this iteration is to force a thief to destroy the resale value of the product in stealing it.
Max (buyzero.de Approved Raspberry Pi Reseller)
Congratulations on creating a new Raspberry Pi form factor :-) I hope it will get loved by Raspberry Pi fans around the world, the same as his close cousin, the Pi 4!
Richard Collins
What you need next is an official raspberry pi monitor. 17inch 1080p with a powered usb plug to power the Pi 400 from. All in the same colours / style. :) Maybe a USB3 hub too all incorporated….
W. H. Heydt
I’d like to see the 10″ DSI display that was mused about back when the 7″ was in development.
An official 17″ would be nice, too, though I’d go for 1280×1024 (or some such) rather that 1920×1080.
Richard Collins
Good point, old school square. Make it run from 12v so good for 3rd world school projects (and my campavan). Run it of a battery, power Pi 400 from monitor.
Stephen P
Hyperbolic? When all the marketing material shows the official mouse on the left-hand side of the P400 then there obviously is an issue! Furthermore, you obviously haven’t used a corded mouse dragging over other cables. Certainly you seem to know little about accessibility, nor design.
Fan-boy much?
Raspberry Pi Staff Simon Martin
It just makes the photo look nicer. You can cross the cable over the other cables. The mouse cable is long enough to do that.
Stephen P
The point I was making is if the designers had moved the USB 2.0 port to the other side, there would be no cable-crossover, which IS a problem or you wouldn’t have had to worry about making the photographs look nicer in the first place.
I’m making a specific point here, not some generalisation. This is something that should have been addressed at the design stage.
James Hughes
What do you have against left handed people? This really is irrelevant. I have a multitude of cables running all over each other on my desk. It’s just a fact of life.
Stephen P
AGAIN, the point I was making was THUS:
If the USB2.0 port was on the other side then the mouse could have been placed on the right for right-hand users and the left (yes, unfortunately using a USB 3.0) for left-hand users, if required. I have SEVERAL set-ups and not one crossed cable among them..
Drag from a cable when using a wired mouse could have be EASILY avoided by moving the USB2.0. I don’t see why you fan-boys are having a hard time seeing a simple design and accessibility flaw..
Anders
It’s not about throwing around banal insults like “fanboi”.
It’s more that something appearing a big deal to you seems trivial to me. I really don’t give a flying fig if cables cross and there will be no drag.
Carlos Luna
It’s a problem of choosing between case design or PCB design. “Move the connectoe” is easy to say but might complicate things in the circuit. It’s a compromise. I myself hate cables and would go the Bluetooth mouse way, but having used the Pi 400 I can tell the position of the USB 2.0 connector is not an issue.
Jarek
Can I use it as a normal Keyboard – for external PC, not only with built in RPi?
Raspberry Pi Staff Gordon Hollingworth
It would be possible to do this, but you’d have to run a simple buildroot SD card which runs a suitable dwc2 OTG HID driver to pretend it is a keyboard…
Otherwise, you can use the Pi 400 as a Barrier server to the other computer… See my other blog post for details!
Gordon
Jarek
So generally, it is not out of the box, and I can’t just unplug usb cable, so it’s a standalone machine again. That’s a pitty, I wanted to by it as a second keyboard for my desk. Obviously it would be coolest keyboard with GPIO oirts accessible.
Michael Horne
Just buy the Official keyboard, then – if what you want is a keyboard, buy a keyboard.
Robert
Great job.. This is perfect timing for remote learning during Covid. Tired of monitoring the kids to make sure they are not playing, rather than working. If they want to play using this , they will actually have to learn something to do that. Welcome to the 80s kids. Just need to make it boot to a blinking cursor.
Raspberry Pi Staff Simon Martin
That would be cool. And a message saying how many bytes are free. Actually at 4GB, it has 64K of memory for every byte of a Commodore 64’s 64K of memory…
Robert
Ahhh, The very machine that started the journey for me as a teenager, into Uni, and beyond into Genome Project automation research, and Cyber Security…
Congrats on this latest machine, it will really help push the Foundations effort globally..
Eddy
hello,
Does the the raspberrypi in the keyboard is easily replaceable/upgradable?
Thanks
aBUGSworstnightmare
RPI400 has just been announced and you’re asking for an update?
From todays POV it isn’t, but may change in the future for sure.
John Doe
What is the slot in the middle about? Is it RAM?
mahjongg
What slot?
In the center you can see the SoC, which thermally connects to the large heat sink plate with a thermal PAD.
The black device below it is actually the 4G DRAM chip, soldered to the board, There is NO simple way to upgrade the RAM, that is just wishful thinking.
There are no immediate plans to bring out a 8G version, it is overkill even 4G is very difficult to fill up, even with ridiculously many tabs open in the browser.
Mikael Bonnier
I think this product could be ideal for schools since you don’t want to share keyboards in the age of pandemics, but you can share screens.
v0idkr4ft
wonder If i could squeeze and nvme into there.
Anton
Absolutely beautiful! Reminds me of my old ZX Spectrum!
Eric Soulliage
No comments , just big hugs and kisses love you guys , keep on the amazing work , 30 years experience sysadmin and the warez I have the most fun with are RPI
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Hugs and kisses gratefully received. This one’s been a major effort (for the team – I just get to watch), and we’re delighted with how it’s been received.
Bill Oldroyd
I am thinking about all those children who, during the pandemic, don’t have access to IT equipment at home. I’m thinking about all the elderly or those staying at home in a similar situation.
How easy would it be to for them to own and use a Pi400 ?
If the Pi400 meets their needs for a general purpose computer this could be revolutionary. Is a large scale roll-out practical ?
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
It is. We certainly have the production capacity. But the UK government needs to want to solve the equality of access problem, and I don’t see any real evidence of that.
Wladass
It looks very very cool! I want buy one :)
Zag
Looks fantastically designed and very nicely packaged. I just wish you would work on the OS appearance, it really is awful and first impressions count when kids open load something up for the first time. I’d much prefer if you did a version of Ubuntu with the pre packaged software of Raspbian.
MW
RPF / RPT offer Raspberry Pi Operating System in 3 versions, do not know where you get the idea it runs Raspbian Operating System.
Regards Ubuntu and other Operating Systems if the developers offer a suitable version then one can run that.
The $70 version does not include a SD Card with Operating System.
Makiyah
Congratulations on big launch! Great product, perfect timing:)
Marco Maccaferri
Amazing! I was going to purchase a Pi4 with keyboard et all, but definitely want this for Xmas.
I’ll second the requests for an 8GB and black variants.
Dani
Great product from the Taspberry Pi Foundation! I am eager to get one and try it. The 8GB version -when it comes out- will be a hit!
Enigma
It reminds me one old rare PC built into keyboard, in other words all-in-one in keyboard. The device was known as Jamicon SpaceStation.
Aaron Shaw
Interested to know – why did you not use the Compute Module 4 for this?
Seems like a perfect use case for it – and would allow it to be upgradeable and hackable.
mahjongg
It would make the product MUCH more expensive
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
To a first approximation it would make it between $5 and $10 more expensive. But of course this is much more expensive by Raspberry Pi standards.
Michael
You forgot the 3.5mm? :S Strange considering what type of device it is and how much room there is.
Mikael Bonnier
I also miss the 3.5 mm for audio and composite video. I use it to connect to a HiFi amplifier.
mahjongg
Use a set of USB speakers instead, or use Bluetooth speakers
Neil Shepherd
So I’d already pre-ordered a CM4 and IO board to do exactly this. However, this looks as though it will do the job even better. I’ll have to think of a new idea for the CM4 and think of a suitable excuse to tell the wife. ( she also thinks it’s a great Xmas pessie! )
Esbeeb
Congrats! I’m impressed! I’m looking forward to the day when you do an official release of 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS. (I’m patiently waiting for Wireguard being easily available in Raspberry Pi OS 64bit).
Pranjal Seth
Does the Pi 400 have all the ports that RPi4 offered? I’m particularly curious about the display and camera connectors, as I don’t see them in the pics.
aBUGSworstnightmare
None of them (CSI/DSI) is there –> you will have to use RPI4 instead
Shoe
It doesn’t have the composite audio/video output either.
Bill
Will this be able to USB boot from a ssd like the pi 4? If so, count me in.
MW
USB Boot is supported providing you are running a recent release of an Operating System.
https://www.tomshardware.com/uk/news/raspberry-pi-400-review-faster-cpu-new-layout-better-thermals
May
Excellent will order it right away! Can you guys please make 16GB RAM versions of this product and Raspberry Pi 5.
mahjongg
Yeah, in the time the RPI 5 comes out in a few years, anything can happen, but why wait.
Michael Martin
Love it. Will pick one up. Do have a small wish list though for future editions:
– 8GB Version
– Black colour option
– Touchpad on the right hand side, designed in such a way to invoke the integrated tapedecks of old.
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
The touchpad option was very tempting, but it felt like it would only be of use to a minority of users. Something for a future product, maybe.
Andrew Waite
I ordered the RPi400 after watching the superb review from Explaingcomputers on YouTube. Great form factor, reminiscent of my ZX81 and Acorn Electron from back in the day. Pity the machine has not reverted back to full size HDMI ports though, even at the cost of losing one of these two ports.
MW
RiscOS is supported so you can relive the Acorn Archimedes.
Veniamin
Great job!
Is the Russian keyboard version in a plan?
Tim
This is amazing, the 400 looks like a great package. Good job Pi team! I love this community.
Luciano De Benedetti
Congratulations, but don’t you think that a version with integrated touch pad would be cooler?
Regards
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
I do, but we always have an eye to which features “pay their way” by being used by a majority of users.
Misel
Will you do a “behind-the-scenes” where you talk about the design decisions made for the keyboard?
I’d really like to know why you chose to design a complete custom board. From what I can see a compute model + custom breakout board would fit into the keyboard as well *and* would make the specs up-gradable and/or configurable.
James Hughes
A custom board is cheaper to make, can have better thermals, and a CM4 board design won’t fit anyway.
Misel
Have a look at the tear down at https://www.jeffgeerling.com/blog/2020/raspberry-pi-400-teardown-and-review
There’s a very large dented area in the middle of the heat shield between the keyboard and the PCB. Judging from the size of the SoC, I’m quite certain that there’s enough space for the latest compute module. After all, it’s only 40 by 55mm. If they had taken a flat heat shield instead of the dented on they also would have enough height clearance, as well.
With regards to the PCB, the most complex part of the Pi is already on the compute module. In the presentation of the CM4 they took great pride in how easy it should be to create a simple board to drop it in. So in essence the daughter board might actually have been cheaper than an entire new Raspberry Pi design.
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
There is almost always a scale beyond which it makes sense to go chip-on-board, and we are building *lots* of these boards (200ku in the first instance). One caveat: if the small module allows you to downgrade the PCB tech level (layer count, track and gap spec, HDI) of the large carrier board you can get some savings, but that isn’t the case here.
Jeff Geerling
I think someone from the Pi Foundation mentioned they’d have another post about the Pi 400 tomorrow, maybe covering some of the background and design decisions. I’m eagerly anticipating that!
Antonio Pais
It was already worth the adoption of a SSD disk instead of an SD card, even if it was by choice.
In this set could also be thought of a 107-key keyboard.
Aaron Springs
I’m guessing that it won’t take long for somebody (perhaps several somebodies) to create a 3D printable model for the lower case shell so people can change the color as they see fit.
On the other hand a person could simply disassemble the unit and paint the lower case shell in any color they like provided they can find a can of spray paint in that color.
I also pretty much expect to see3D models for “extended” lower cases that have room for an SSD or other fast storage in the space below the keyboard, though how those would connect to the main board would need to be worked out.
Raspberry Pi Staff Helen Lynn
Yes, we’re going to see plenty of sprays/decals/3D prints and so on, aren’t we? I’m looking forward to those.
Cesar Augusto
Does this raspberry have an inner fan?
Michael Horne
No, but it’s got a massive heat spreader/heatsink that’s almost the entire size of the keyboard attached to the CPU.
mahjongg
It definitely doesn’t need a fan, as tests have proven.
1Connect
Another fantastic, innovative and cost effective way for coders, hobbyists and enthusiasts. Well Done!!!!
Evan Rowley
I hope the legends on that keyboard are dye sublimated. Color legends on white plastic is an ideal combo for dye sublimated printing. If it were, then it would have more longevity than most keyboards on the market today. Do that, and you’d probably start seeing these things pop up as kiosks in lots of places.
Ebrahim
Congratulations on the new product
I see Raspberry strategy is towards desktop market. I wonder if this is a correct move
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
So do we, of course :)
Rob Beard
This is awesome!
I work in a school as an IT Technician and over the last lockdown we provided a number of Chromebooks to students who didn’t have access to computers at home. I was thinking just the other day that perhaps the school could invest in some Raspberry Pi 4 kits to provide to others who needed access to a computer, but something like this would be even better.
This has got me wondering, would next year perhaps bring us an official Raspberry Pi mini notebook? :-)
Rob
solar3000
The….Raspberry 64?
Gerardo Galvan
Excellent news!! This is my first entry to my Christmas presents for myself. Now my only problem is: Is there a chance that this is shipped directly to Mexico? There really is a big market for RPIs here.
C Johnson
Interesting idea, but I think you missed a trick there. It would be better if it was a special compute module base and you could just upgrade the compute module as you chose. Oh, and all those buttons and still no simple on/off switch? Years in development and still no switch?
Walker
What’s the big deal with a power switch. Doesn’t seem like much difference between the physical action of pulling a cable versus pressing a button. It will just add cost for circuitry and hardware. Also having to disconnect a cable it is more obvious to inexperienced users that no power is being applied and learn safe habits when dealing with electronics.
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Well, you can turn it off (and on again) with Fn-F10.
Dr Heckell
Well, it’s not exaclty at the level of Apple.
For one thing, there are no pentalobe screws.
Also,
no glued-in parts,
no expensive screen to crack,
no overpriced singe-source parts,
no need for dongles,
no overheating proprietary expensive power adapter,
no self-deteriorating white cables made of kitty-crack chewable plastic,
no need for a keyboard recall,
expandable,
upgradeable,
user-serviceable,
lighter,
no need for AppleCare.
And oh yeah – it sells for less than the price of AppleCare alone.
It’s just not going to be the complete experience you get from Apple.
Jean-Pierre Van Meir
Pity that the camera connector was skipped… Especially these days where “class webinars” are the common now :-)
LeeS
Why is it £94 in the UK $100 in the US? $100 is roughly £78 with the current exchange rate. It makes no sense for a Pi which is mainly manufactured in the UK to be more expensive in the UK compared to the US? If it can be $100 for the US market, it would be cheaper than that in the UK because you’re not doing international shipping.
Daniel
Obviously you forgot to add the UK VAT.
Mike
Three words – Value Added Tax. The $100 US price is pre-tax, the £94 UK price is with tax included, as matches the custom on either side of the pond.
W. H. Heydt
Dr. Upton pulls (another) rabbit out of his hat.
Way clever. I am one of those that would prefer the black/gray color scheme, but I dare say that will probably happen fairly soon.
As for use as “remote learning” platform… Audio would obviously be handled by dongle as no Pi has audio input, so that just eats a USB port. Video input…since the CSI interface isn’t exposed (and I think that is an oversight that should be fixed), the only option is to use a USB camera, and there goes the only remaining USB port, since one will be needed for the pointer device of ones choice.
The lack of a DSI connector is something that one could argue about, but for the anticipated uses, I don’t see that as an issue, especially since the HDMI ports are available.
Stephen P
Eben Upton may well be a good engineer but he and his team are bad designers. The Raspberry Pi 4 B and now the Pi 400 has missed a handful of obvious design cues. Some should have been caught pre-production with regards to the Pi 400 and some should not have been pushed post-production with the Pi 4B.
MW
I look forward to you releasing a Product which has all the features you feel are important at a comparable price,. Maybe on sale at Easter ?
Indigo
But can it run Crysis?
Chris
Am I the only one disappointed in the overall product? Why on earth didn’t you also release the board as a separate component!? Many people have been waiting for a flat form factor RPI 4, much like the zero, that includes USB3.0. I don’t want to spend $70 to rip out the board, I should be able to buy the board separately.
MicWeb1978
Can we get a bigger microSD card option than 16gb? If not, are there instructions for using a 128gb uSD and recommendations which cards work best by brand and type (e.g., A1, A2, Endurance)?
Breq
Yes, 128gb SDXC cards work even in the older models. Any legit brand will work and depends really on how much money you want to spend on quality. I personally have a 256gb Sandisk in mine. Just make sure to load a direct booting OS image instead of using NOOBS:
https://www.raspberrypi.org/downloads/
Dan3008
*looks at 1/2 finished keyboard case on 3d printer* well I guess I wont be needing this fir my zx spectrum emulator build any more
Bhooshan Iyer
What happens when the keys the keyboard wear out or malfunctions?
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Well, if it malfunctions within warranty, send it back. When it comes to wear-and-tear failures, we haven’t decided whether to make replacement keyboard matrices available, but I think it’s a fair bet that we will.
Jim Manley
Verrrrry funnnnnny … but, you’re about five months early for April Fools Day, you dummies! Huh? Whaaaaa?? Are you kidding me??? This really is a joke, right???? Oh, who cares, even if it was real, it’s got to be out-of-stock everywhere already, since I live eight time zones Left of Center of the Pi Universe. Waaaaait a minnnnute! It’s in stock at CanaKit????? Bought!!!!!
Yet-another Rabbit Out of Ye Olde Hat! It makes me wonder just what else is gestating in the bowels (oops, sorry, that’s a reeeeeally horrible visual, let alone a metaphor!) of Ye Olde Pi Towers?
Congratulations, Eben and The Knights Who Say “Ni!” … I mean, “Pi!” :D
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Thanks Jim. I’m sure we have one or two surprises left up our … sleeves.
Diogo Pimenta
Until the official layout for other countries, it would be nice to have keyboard stickers like we use in refurbished laptops, but in this case with raspberry pi matching colors.
Geoff
Will this support a touchscreen monitor with its functions. Also, will I be able to use it for zoom, save a zoom call and use a virtual background?
Marcel
Brilliant. Can’t wait anymore…
Sandro
where did the audio connector go?
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Not present on this version. You’ll need to use an HDMI display with speakers, or an external USB audio device.
F
Awesome! Please make a black, 8GB version with analog audio out :)
איתן שניר
Do you have Hebrew letters keybord?
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
No, but Hebrew is in the next tranche of languages for the standalone keyboard, and so will likely make its way to Raspberry Pi 400 next year.
Emmett
Ha ha brilliant! We have not come back full circle. Yes we are now back in the 80’s at the height of personal computing and Eben McFly has single-handily pulled us all kicking and screaming Back to the Future. However this is not just simply a nostalgia product but a viable modern update that will be so easy to use yet still powerful and flexible enough to educate future engineers, even in low income regions. That is highly commendable. Congratulations!
Valerio
Looks Great! but why in uk costs almost 100£?
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
$100 + 20% VAT, converted to GBP is ~£93.
Alex
I wonder if creators tried to use this keyboard with crippled cursor keys? This basically renders the whole design as useless. Imagine retropi ported to this where retro computers use cursor keys a lot. It will be painful to use this.. Too bad…
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Crippled as in small? Like a MacBook?
Procyon
I bought one as soon as it was made available on 2nd Nov here in Malaysia (and I already own four Raspberry Pi 4s). The retro form-factor with shades of Commodore 64, Amiga 500 and Atari 520ST, was simply to enticing to resist. I predict RPT is going to sell a shipload of these things before the year is out. An instant classic!
I wonder if it’s possible to fit a M.2 2280 SSD into the empty space forward of the motherboard, with a small cutout to loop the USB cable out to the USB 3,0 port. (I don’t care about voiding the warranty). Also, I’d like to see how far the revised SoC with the Stepping C0 can be pushed. I already overclock my RPi 4 8GB’s CPU to 2350MHz and GPU to 750MHz, with 4kp60=1. And that is from a 1.5GHz base clock. I wonder how much headroom there is with the 1.8GHz base clock? Can’t wait. Thanks RPT for such an exciting new product! Simply brilliant!
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
I hope you enjoy it. Liz and I miss being able to travel to Malaysia, though my waistline benefits from being a long way from Penang.
Anita
Where can I find the PDF? I’d like to look into it more.
Procyon
You can find the Raspberry Pi 400 Product Brief at: https://datasheets.raspberrypi.org/pi400/pi400-product-brief.pdf
Daimon Tilley
Awesome! But I would want an 8Gb version – any plans fot that??
Mike T.
Will the board be available separately?
I can think of several projects where having all the connectors (apart from the GPIO pins) on the same side would make things so much neater…
MW
You can design a CM4 Carrier Board to suit your requirements.
Richard Collins
Dam it, I’ve got to build another desk now! :D I think one of these in a lab or on an electronics workbench would work really well.
m0rvj
I think its a really nice idea and a great way for people to get started. For me its the first raspberry pi product I’m not interested to own, but that’s only because I already have a pi 4 and a wireless desktop. The pi foundation are once again genius!
Procyon
There seems to be sufficient space to mount an M.2 SSD enclosure internally, in that empty internal space to the left of the RJ45 port and the BOURNS SM51625L chip. The Kensigton lock keyhole could be cut out with a Dremel tool and a USB cable could be run through to connect the external-facing USB 3.0 port to an internally mounted slim M.2 SSD enclosure. Simple double-sided adhesive tape should be enough to secure the SSD enclosure in place. I’ll try it when my Raspberry Pi 400 unit arrives in 2 days time. Also looking forward to doing Fn-F10 to startup or shutdown the unit. I can’t remember being this excited about a new Raspberry Pi product since the launch of the Raspberry Pi 4 back in 2019.
Chuck Urmson
This is an absolutely wonderful product! However, for me, I’ll wait for the Pi 800. 8GB please…
Chuck
Joe S
Is caps lock needed? A lot of chromebooks no longer have this as its annoying for kids to deal with when trying to type, log in, etc…
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
I’m an enthusiastic believer in the War on Caps Lock: so much real estate, so little value! But it would have been brave, I think, to drop it from our first keyboard-integrated product.
Marcel
Congrats. Fantastic retro design. Cannot wait anymore to hold a PI 400 in my hand and to try it out.
geoff
shame i would only buy it if it had 8gb ram never mind.
m-p{3}
Now I’m wondering, does the USB-C port also allows data to and from the Raspberry Pi?
Would be neat if you could use a USB-C monitor that also powers the Pi400 through USB-PD, and also use it to access the accessories connected to it.
Devon Adkisson
This is fantastic! I wonder how difficult it would be to mod in a pointing stick / nub to the keyboard so it’d be fully usable without a mouse 🤔
Kristoffer G.
… Why did you opt out of using the compute module for this? Wasn’t it specific the purpose of the compute module, to facilitate designs like this, where the complex part could be replaced by swapping it out or just ease the design? I’m citing you below. I would like to be really impressed by this product, as i were until i saw it’s custom board.
I can but conspire about you releasing a new socket and design for the Compute Module series, making the old form factor obsolete, even thou i believe your explanation, and then release this product that do not utilize the module, neither the old nor new, as almost to prohibit upgrade possibilities – or at least counter the exact sustainability of the Compute Modules possible exchange if the SoC goes bad for what ever reason. If for no other reason, wasn’t a series 400 a perfect opportunity to market the possibility of the flexible Compute Module, even if the module is mostly marketed to industrial or large business operations?
CM3: “… and designing the Module into a custom system should be relatively straightforward because we’ve put all the tricky bits onto the Module itself”
CM4: “… design for our most powerful Compute Module yet, and is also designed for integration into end products.”
And you claim and promise to have the CM4 in production until at least 2028, so why didn’t you use it?
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Above a certain scale, chip-on-board generally beats modules. That scale is surprisingly large (tens of thousands of units), but we are building *hundreds* of thousands of Raspberry Pi 400s.
Malcolm
Great job, congrats. This kit looks great and a great price too.
Proteus
I like the idea of this. I also get the point of keeping cost and price low. But the use of internal space is poor. Internal cooling too. Not even cooling blocks on any of the other ciruits like usb controller etc. No internal disk. No 3.5mm audio jack. No full size hdmi. As an Pi 200 entry model it is passable. But a 400 has to be better than this. But keep at it I guess….
XiaoShiZi
Nice Keyboard for sure.
Only when the target was the students at home to get their online classes then they missed one essential part.
The use of a webcam or the RPi Camera would have been of great use to all those students to connect with their keyboard, adding the cam on top of the keyboard, connecting a screen with speakers and a mouse and they would have been in their online classrooms. Just speaking to it would be a nice adoption to the camera function to provide the complete future kid proofed online claas version of a RPi Keyboard.
Hope to see it soon integrated to the RPi Keyboard 400VM (V for Visual and M for Microphone) ;-)
Kind Regards,
XSZ
Dave
Where are you finding this for $70? It’s $100 everywhere I look
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
The unit is $70, the kit $100. So go here:
https://www.raspberrypi.org/products/raspberry-pi-400-unit
and click “Buy Now”.
Pax
Is it possible to swap the top of RPI400, with the top from the official non-us keyboard, to change layout?
does the mounting holes and ribbon connector match?
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
Well done! First person to figure that out.
Ahmed
Very nice. I hope Turkish support come for this product.
Joshua Richards
So… is the Pi component hot-swappable? As in, if you develop a new Pi, can you pay for an upgrade and swap the Pi mobo out, reusing the keyboard? I hope that could be the case eventually if not currently.
Raspberry Pi Staff Eben Upton — post author
We’re not guaranteeing that any future mainboard would be compatible with the Raspberry Pi 400 housing, but we certainly wouldn’t change anything gratuitously.
Rafael
It would be awesome to have included a TrackPoint mouse so that it would have a built-in yet compact mouse option.